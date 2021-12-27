Scott D. Sandell Sells 1,000,735 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ARDX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. 10,947,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,971,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 15.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 29.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

