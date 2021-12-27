Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seabridge Gold.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05.

SA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

SA opened at $16.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -337.60 and a beta of 0.99. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 432.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.