Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$41,800.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total value of C$41,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,697,769.70.

Charles Bruce Scott Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.01, for a total value of C$21,010.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.10, for a total value of C$20,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$12,400.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.45, for a total value of C$12,225.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.60, for a total value of C$24,600.00.

TSE SEA traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.95 and a 1 year high of C$29.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.22.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

