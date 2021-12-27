Secret Trading 40.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $856.70 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $5.72 or 0.00011373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.15 or 0.00294650 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010443 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003786 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00016190 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 179.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

