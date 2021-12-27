Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 21,126 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,126 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.54% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $20,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,488 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1,490.9% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 932,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 873,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.25 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

