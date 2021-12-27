Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 23,753 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,753 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Omnicell worth $36,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $175.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

