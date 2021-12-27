Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,473 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $19,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $93.03 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

