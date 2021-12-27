Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $18.60 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,809 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 92.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $78,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $86.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $193.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.18.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

