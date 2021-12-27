Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $19.50 Million Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,551 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 2.19% of Dril-Quip worth $19,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 139.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,326,000 after purchasing an additional 866,830 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 67.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 202,639 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 14.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,051,000 after acquiring an additional 134,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dril-Quip by 84.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 80,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,053,000 after acquiring an additional 61,285 shares during the last quarter.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $56,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock worth $1,580,955 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $19.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $686.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRQ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

