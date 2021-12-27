Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $20.91 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after buying an additional 98,059 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO opened at $664.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $274.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $569.26 and a 200-day moving average of $513.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $670.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.