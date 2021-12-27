Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $24.43 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $273,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $561.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $521.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $566.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.