Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $28.86 Million Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,206 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.68% of PNM Resources worth $28,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in PNM Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in PNM Resources by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $45.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

