Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $33.61 Million Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 221,010 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 3.51% of Apogee Enterprises worth $33,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $47.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -91.95%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

