Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $36.91 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.57% of Omnicell worth $36,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,026,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Omnicell by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Omnicell by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

In other Omnicell news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL opened at $175.66 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

