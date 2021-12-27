Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,748 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.57% of Community Bank System worth $20,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 58.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBU opened at $74.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

