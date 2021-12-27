Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,748 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.57% of Community Bank System worth $20,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Community Bank System by 715.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Community Bank System by 131.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Community Bank System by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $74.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

