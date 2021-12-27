Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Pfizer by 101.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 57.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after purchasing an additional 413,816 shares in the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 155,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 73,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $58.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.