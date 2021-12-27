Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 3,193 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $30,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 80.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Argus began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $227.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

