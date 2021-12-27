Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 36,809 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,809 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $8,392,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,497,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 19.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $86.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average is $87.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.