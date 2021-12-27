Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 6,644 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,122 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,299,430,000 after buying an additional 238,590 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $165.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.08. The stock has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Truist Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

