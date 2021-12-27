Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 16,800 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.0% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $43,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 7,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $62.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $62.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

