Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 283,675 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,793,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,675 shares during the period. Discovery makes up 2.0% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Discovery worth $43,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 2.1% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $23.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.35. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

