Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 1,092.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,330 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.66% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $16,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after buying an additional 626,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 437,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of MSGE opened at $71.10 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

