Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 251 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Markel worth $20,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Markel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Markel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Markel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Markel by 8.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,292.50.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,208.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,266.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,241.71. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $942.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.