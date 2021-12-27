Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,497 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies comprises 1.6% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Albertsons Companies worth $33,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lubert Adler Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 30.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 520,705 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 244,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,283,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.08.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

