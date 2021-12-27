Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of McKesson worth $26,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,543,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,092,000 after buying an additional 120,173 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK stock opened at $240.78 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.09 and a one year high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.51 and a 200-day moving average of $206.62.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

