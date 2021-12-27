Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 1.8% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $39,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Anthem by 34.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 7.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Anthem by 15.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 54.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

Anthem stock opened at $455.71 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $458.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.27. The company has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.