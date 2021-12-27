Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.52% of Insperity worth $22,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $115.02 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.63.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $601,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,145,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

