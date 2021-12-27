Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,166 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of F5 Networks worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 13.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at $7,127,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in F5 Networks by 5.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $234.84 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $239.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.09.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $1,639,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,694 shares of company stock worth $9,006,440 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

