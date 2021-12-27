Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $12.72 Million Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Cirrus Logic worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 41.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 600.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,393 shares of company stock worth $4,766,630. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $91.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

