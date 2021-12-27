Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Graham worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 36.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 67.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graham by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

GHC opened at $585.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $509.35 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $588.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Jack A. Markell bought 60 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.