Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $22.73 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $22,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $158.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $142.63 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.83.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.