Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $23.70 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $23,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

MSM opened at $83.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.05. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

