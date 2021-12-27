Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $27.68 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $27,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 118.8% in the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

NYSE:DFS opened at $115.34 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.75.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

