Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $30.56 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises 1.4% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.16% of M&T Bank worth $30,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,332,000 after buying an additional 176,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after buying an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,080,000 after buying an additional 181,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after buying an additional 317,822 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB opened at $150.95 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $123.33 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.94 and a 200-day moving average of $146.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

