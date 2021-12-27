Seizert Capital Partners LLC Invests $17.35 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 529,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,350,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of OGN opened at $30.22 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on OGN. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

