Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 11,728 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Howard Hughes worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 3.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $98.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -85.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.03. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

