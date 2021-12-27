Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 15,648 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Curtiss-Wright worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CW stock opened at $135.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $136.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.06.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

