Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 193,897 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,897 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Timken worth $30,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Shares of TKR opened at $67.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.28. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $62.96 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

