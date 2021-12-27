Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,816 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Landstar System worth $20,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,606,000 after purchasing an additional 777,644 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,927,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2,495.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 181,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 126,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $172.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.52. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.36 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.