Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up about 1.6% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Liberty Broadband worth $35,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $157.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.85. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $138.04 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

