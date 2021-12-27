Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 104,991 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,991 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Alkermes worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

