Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,111 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 45,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $89.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average is $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.