Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands comprises about 2.2% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Acuity Brands worth $47,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 28,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

AYI stock opened at $208.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.54 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.47 and its 200 day moving average is $189.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

