Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 945 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.7% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $36,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $381.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.01 and a 200-day moving average of $366.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.