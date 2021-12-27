Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SELB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 14,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $43,484.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,985,782 shares of company stock worth $12,179,692 and sold 44,974 shares worth $160,858. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 274,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 90,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 290,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 109,033 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $416.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.