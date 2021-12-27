Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. 1,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,270,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMFR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $43,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,553 shares of company stock worth $895,784.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the second quarter valued at $28,559,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sema4 during the second quarter worth about $1,814,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

