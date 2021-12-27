SEMAFO (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

SEMAFO Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 55,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47.

SEMAFO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEMFF)

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

