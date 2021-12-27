Semux Market Cap Reaches $12,768.04 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $12,768.04 and approximately $2.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.00183732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009799 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006683 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005090 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002647 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001963 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.