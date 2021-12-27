SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Down 1.9%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 140,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 752,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 67.90% and a negative net margin of 1,490.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SenesTech by 126.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

