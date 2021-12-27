SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Down 1.9%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 140,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 752,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.57.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 67.90% and a negative net margin of 1,490.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
About SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)
SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.
